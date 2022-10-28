Comfort Fincap Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.11 crore, up 39.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.11 crore in September 2022 up 39.13% from Rs. 2.96 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.40 crore in September 2022 up 8.34% from Rs. 1.29 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.42 crore in September 2022 up 43.7% from Rs. 2.38 crore in September 2021.

Comfort Fincap EPS has increased to Rs. 1.29 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.19 in September 2021.

Comfort Fincap shares closed at 68.35 on October 27, 2022 (BSE) and has given 125.21% returns over the last 6 months and -4.94% over the last 12 months.