Comfort Fincap Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.96 crore, down 14.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.96 crore in March 2023 down 14.1% from Rs. 3.44 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2023 up 52.61% from Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.10 crore in March 2023 down 10.26% from Rs. 2.34 crore in March 2022.

Comfort Fincap EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.17 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.57 in March 2022.

Comfort Fincap shares closed at 9.55 on May 05, 2023 (BSE) and has given -31.74% returns over the last 6 months and 76.85% over the last 12 months.