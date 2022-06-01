Comfort Fincap Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.44 crore, up 30.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.44 crore in March 2022 up 30.55% from Rs. 2.64 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2022 up 283.34% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.34 crore in March 2022 up 175.29% from Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2021.

Comfort Fincap EPS has increased to Rs. 0.57 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.31 in March 2021.

Comfort Fincap shares closed at 29.60 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -50.34% returns over the last 6 months and 125.78% over the last 12 months.