Comfort Fincap Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.42 crore, down 13.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.42 crore in June 2023 down 13.47% from Rs. 3.96 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.51 crore in June 2023 up 20.28% from Rs. 1.25 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.73 crore in June 2023 down 16% from Rs. 3.25 crore in June 2022.

Comfort Fincap EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.28 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.15 in June 2022.

Comfort Fincap shares closed at 7.00 on August 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -64.65% returns over the last 6 months and -30.14% over the last 12 months.