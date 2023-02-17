Comfort Fincap Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.64 crore, up 14.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.64 crore in December 2022 up 14.2% from Rs. 3.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2022 down 3.2% from Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.83 crore in December 2022 up 9.69% from Rs. 2.58 crore in December 2021.

Comfort Fincap EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.19 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.23 in December 2021.

Comfort Fincap shares closed at 97.30 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 91.72% returns over the last 6 months and 235.52% over the last 12 months.