Comfort Fincap Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.96 crore, up 26.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.96 crore in December 2020 up 26.75% from Rs. 2.33 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.90 crore in December 2020 up 82.51% from Rs. 1.04 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.62 crore in December 2020 up 72.37% from Rs. 1.52 crore in December 2019.

Comfort Fincap EPS has increased to Rs. 1.75 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.96 in December 2019.

Comfort Fincap shares closed at 10.00 on February 23, 2021 (BSE)