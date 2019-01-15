Comfort Fincap Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.70 crore, down 9.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.70 crore in December 2018 down 9.85% from Rs. 1.88 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2018 up 45.3% from Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2018 down 12.84% from Rs. 1.48 crore in December 2017.

Comfort Fincap EPS has increased to Rs. 0.72 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.50 in December 2017.

Comfort Fincap shares closed at 17.40 on January 14, 2019 (BSE) and has given 7.41% returns over the last 6 months and 14.93% over the last 12 months.