Comfort Fincap Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.96 crore, up 21.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.96 crore in September 2021 up 21.03% from Rs. 2.44 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.29 crore in September 2021 up 0.19% from Rs. 1.29 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.38 crore in September 2021 up 17.24% from Rs. 2.03 crore in September 2020.

Comfort Fincap EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.19 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.19 in September 2020.

Comfort Fincap shares closed at 72.00 on October 25, 2021 (BSE) and has given 723.80% returns over the last 6 months