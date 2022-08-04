Comfort Fincap Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.96 crore, up 39.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.96 crore in June 2022 up 39.06% from Rs. 2.85 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.25 crore in June 2022 up 5.87% from Rs. 1.18 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.25 crore in June 2022 up 40.69% from Rs. 2.31 crore in June 2021.

Comfort Fincap EPS has increased to Rs. 1.15 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.09 in June 2021.

Comfort Fincap shares closed at 50.35 on August 03, 2022 (BSE) and has given 42.03% returns over the last 6 months and 76.98% over the last 12 months.