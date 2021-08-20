Comfort Fincap Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.85 crore, down 7.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.85 crore in June 2021 down 7.93% from Rs. 3.09 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.18 crore in June 2021 down 11.11% from Rs. 1.33 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.31 crore in June 2021 down 16.61% from Rs. 2.77 crore in June 2020.

Comfort Fincap EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.09 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.23 in June 2020.

Comfort Fincap shares closed at 42.00 on August 18, 2021 (BSE) and has given 270.37% returns over the last 6 months and 872.22% over the last 12 months.