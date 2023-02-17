Comfort Fincap Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.64 crore, up 14.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.64 crore in December 2022 up 14.2% from Rs. 3.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2022 down 3.2% from Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.83 crore in December 2022 up 9.69% from Rs. 2.58 crore in December 2021.