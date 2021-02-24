English
Comfort Fincap Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.96 crore, up 26.75% Y-o-Y

February 24, 2021 / 01:47 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Comfort Fincap are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.96 crore in December 2020 up 26.75% from Rs. 2.33 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.90 crore in December 2020 up 82.53% from Rs. 1.04 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.62 crore in December 2020 up 72.37% from Rs. 1.52 crore in December 2019.

Comfort Fincap EPS has increased to Rs. 1.75 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.96 in December 2019.

Comfort Fincap shares closed at 10.00 on February 23, 2021 (BSE) and has given 155.75% returns over the last 6 months and 85.87% over the last 12 months.

Comfort Fincap
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations2.962.442.33
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2.962.442.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.240.170.22
Depreciation0.000.000.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies-0.080.03--
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.190.210.59
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.612.031.52
Other Income0.01--0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.622.031.52
Interest0.710.590.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.911.441.12
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.911.441.12
Tax0.010.150.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.901.291.04
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.901.291.04
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.00--0.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.901.291.04
Equity Share Capital10.8510.8510.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.751.190.96
Diluted EPS1.751.190.96
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.751.190.96
Diluted EPS1.751.190.96
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Comfort Fincap #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Results
first published: Feb 24, 2021 01:33 pm

Coronavirus Essential | India's COVID-19 active caseload falls below 1.5 lakh; Maharashtra's Amaravati goes into a week-long lockdown

