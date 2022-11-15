 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Comfort Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.01 crore, down 14.91% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 10:17 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Comfort Infotech are:

Net Sales at Rs 40.01 crore in September 2022 down 14.91% from Rs. 47.02 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.20 crore in September 2022 up 253.18% from Rs. 1.47 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.98 crore in September 2022 up 106.94% from Rs. 1.44 crore in September 2021.

Comfort EPS has increased to Rs. 1.62 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.46 in September 2021.

Comfort shares closed at 28.05 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 12.20% returns over the last 6 months and 0.72% over the last 12 months.

Comfort Infotech
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 40.01 44.10 47.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 40.01 44.10 47.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 30.48 36.98 37.68
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.88 -0.89 0.29
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.25 0.25 0.20
Depreciation 0.06 0.05 0.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.49 6.42 7.42
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.85 1.30 1.40
Other Income 0.07 0.24 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.92 1.54 1.40
Interest 0.12 0.19 0.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.80 1.35 1.20
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.80 1.35 1.20
Tax 0.91 0.38 0.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.89 0.96 0.88
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.89 0.96 0.88
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 3.31 -0.50 0.59
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 5.20 0.47 1.47
Equity Share Capital 31.99 31.99 31.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.62 0.15 0.46
Diluted EPS 1.62 0.15 0.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.62 0.15 0.46
Diluted EPS 1.62 0.15 0.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

