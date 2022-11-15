Comfort Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.01 crore, down 14.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.01 crore in September 2022 down 14.91% from Rs. 47.02 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.20 crore in September 2022 up 253.18% from Rs. 1.47 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.98 crore in September 2022 up 106.94% from Rs. 1.44 crore in September 2021.

Comfort EPS has increased to Rs. 1.62 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.46 in September 2021.

Comfort shares closed at 28.05 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 12.20% returns over the last 6 months and 0.72% over the last 12 months.