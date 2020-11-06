Comfort Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 19.45 crore, up 12.75% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Comfort Infotech are:

Net Sales at Rs 19.45 crore in September 2020 up 12.75% from Rs. 17.25 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.14 crore in September 2020 up 3098.27% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.38 crore in September 2020 up 0.73% from Rs. 1.37 crore in September 2019.

Comfort EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.02 in September 2019.

Comfort shares closed at 4.70 on November 05, 2020 (BSE) and has given 36.23% returns over the last 6 months and -6.00% over the last 12 months.