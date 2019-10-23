Comfort Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 17.25 crore, up 27.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.25 crore in September 2019 up 27.83% from Rs. 13.50 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2019 up 95.23% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.37 crore in September 2019 up 101.47% from Rs. 0.68 crore in September 2018.

Comfort EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in September 2019 from Rs. 0.02 in September 2018.

Comfort shares closed at 5.47 on October 22, 2019 (BSE) and has given -10.33% returns over the last 6 months and -52.84% over the last 12 months.