    Comfort Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 31.18 crore, up 26.8% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 03:07 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Comfort Infotech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 31.18 crore in March 2023 up 26.8% from Rs. 24.59 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2023 down 516.58% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2023 down 62.88% from Rs. 2.29 crore in March 2022.

    Comfort EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.06 in March 2022.

    Comfort shares closed at 5.58 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 83.55% returns over the last 6 months and 109.77% over the last 12 months.

    Comfort Infotech
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations31.1842.2624.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations31.1842.2624.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.8732.2714.42
    Purchase of Traded Goods20.15----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks---0.600.17
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.270.260.25
    Depreciation0.070.060.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.257.257.59
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.573.022.13
    Other Income0.210.380.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.783.402.26
    Interest0.220.140.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.573.261.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.573.261.94
    Tax0.160.630.55
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.412.631.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.412.631.39
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-1.54-0.13-1.58
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.132.51-0.18
    Equity Share Capital31.9931.9931.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.010.78-0.06
    Diluted EPS--0.78-0.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.010.78-0.06
    Diluted EPS--0.78-0.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

