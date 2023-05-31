Comfort Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 31.18 crore, up 26.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.18 crore in March 2023 up 26.8% from Rs. 24.59 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2023 down 516.58% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2023 down 62.88% from Rs. 2.29 crore in March 2022.

Comfort EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.06 in March 2022.

Comfort shares closed at 5.58 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 83.55% returns over the last 6 months and 109.77% over the last 12 months.