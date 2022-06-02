 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Comfort Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.59 crore, down 52.86% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 04:02 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Comfort Infotech are:

Net Sales at Rs 24.59 crore in March 2022 down 52.86% from Rs. 52.16 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022 down 128.73% from Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.29 crore in March 2022 up 1981.82% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2021.

Comfort shares closed at 25.10 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -11.78% returns over the last 6 months and 99.52% over the last 12 months.

Comfort Infotech
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 24.59 38.88 52.16
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 24.59 38.88 52.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 14.42 30.19 29.98
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.17 0.25 -0.21
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.25 0.26 0.21
Depreciation 0.03 0.03 0.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.59 6.89 22.15
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.13 1.27 -0.02
Other Income 0.13 -- 0.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.26 1.27 0.06
Interest 0.32 0.06 0.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.94 1.21 -0.22
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.94 1.21 -0.22
Tax 0.55 0.28 0.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.39 0.92 -0.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.39 0.92 -0.40
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -1.58 0.33 1.04
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.18 1.26 0.64
Equity Share Capital 31.99 31.99 31.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.06 0.39 0.20
Diluted EPS -0.06 0.39 0.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.06 0.39 0.20
Diluted EPS -0.06 0.39 0.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

