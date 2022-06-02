Comfort Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.59 crore, down 52.86% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Comfort Infotech are:
Net Sales at Rs 24.59 crore in March 2022 down 52.86% from Rs. 52.16 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022 down 128.73% from Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.29 crore in March 2022 up 1981.82% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2021.
Comfort shares closed at 25.10 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -11.78% returns over the last 6 months and 99.52% over the last 12 months.
|
|Comfort Infotech
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|24.59
|38.88
|52.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|24.59
|38.88
|52.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|14.42
|30.19
|29.98
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.17
|0.25
|-0.21
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.25
|0.26
|0.21
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.59
|6.89
|22.15
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.13
|1.27
|-0.02
|Other Income
|0.13
|--
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.26
|1.27
|0.06
|Interest
|0.32
|0.06
|0.28
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.94
|1.21
|-0.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.94
|1.21
|-0.22
|Tax
|0.55
|0.28
|0.18
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.39
|0.92
|-0.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.39
|0.92
|-0.40
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-1.58
|0.33
|1.04
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.18
|1.26
|0.64
|Equity Share Capital
|31.99
|31.99
|31.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|0.39
|0.20
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|0.39
|0.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|0.39
|0.20
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|0.39
|0.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited