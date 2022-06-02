Comfort Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.59 crore, down 52.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.59 crore in March 2022 down 52.86% from Rs. 52.16 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022 down 128.73% from Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.29 crore in March 2022 up 1981.82% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2021.

Comfort shares closed at 25.10 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -11.78% returns over the last 6 months and 99.52% over the last 12 months.