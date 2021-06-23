MARKET NEWS

Comfort Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 52.16 crore, up 291.8% Y-o-Y

June 23, 2021 / 09:16 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Comfort Infotech are:

Net Sales at Rs 52.16 crore in March 2021 up 291.8% from Rs. 13.31 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2021 up 151.32% from Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2021 up 109.65% from Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2020.

Comfort EPS has increased to Rs. 0.20 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.32 in March 2020.

Comfort shares closed at 16.95 on June 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given 121.86% returns over the last 6 months and 162.38% over the last 12 months.

Comfort Infotech
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations52.1640.3413.31
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations52.1640.3413.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials29.9821.3112.06
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.21-0.860.98
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.210.250.24
Depreciation0.050.050.05
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses22.1517.160.95
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.022.44-0.96
Other Income0.080.08-0.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.062.52-1.19
Interest0.280.100.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.222.42-1.19
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.222.42-1.19
Tax0.180.26-0.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.402.16-1.02
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.402.16-1.02
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates1.041.03-0.22
Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.643.19-1.24
Equity Share Capital31.9931.9931.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.201.00-0.32
Diluted EPS0.201.00--
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.201.00-0.39
Diluted EPS0.201.00-0.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Comfort #Comfort Infotech #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Results
first published: Jun 23, 2021 09:11 am

