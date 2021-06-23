Comfort Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 52.16 crore, up 291.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.16 crore in March 2021 up 291.8% from Rs. 13.31 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2021 up 151.32% from Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2021 up 109.65% from Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2020.

Comfort EPS has increased to Rs. 0.20 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.32 in March 2020.

Comfort shares closed at 16.95 on June 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given 121.86% returns over the last 6 months and 162.38% over the last 12 months.