Comfort Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 13.30 crore, up 8.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.30 crore in June 2019 up 8.5% from Rs. 12.26 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2019 up 111.64% from Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2019 up 233.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2018.

Comfort EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.23 in June 2018.

Comfort shares closed at 5.00 on August 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -60.94% returns over the last 12 months.