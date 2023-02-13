Comfort Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.26 crore, up 8.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.26 crore in December 2022 up 8.68% from Rs. 38.88 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.51 crore in December 2022 up 99.46% from Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.46 crore in December 2022 up 166.15% from Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2021.