    Comfort Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.26 crore, up 8.68% Y-o-Y

    February 13, 2023 / 09:46 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Comfort Infotech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 42.26 crore in December 2022 up 8.68% from Rs. 38.88 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.51 crore in December 2022 up 99.46% from Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.46 crore in December 2022 up 166.15% from Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2021.

    Comfort Infotech
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations42.2640.0138.88
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations42.2640.0138.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials32.2730.4830.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.600.880.25
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.260.250.26
    Depreciation0.060.060.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.255.496.89
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.022.851.27
    Other Income0.380.07--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.402.921.27
    Interest0.140.120.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.262.801.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.262.801.21
    Tax0.630.910.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.631.890.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.631.890.92
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.133.310.33
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.515.201.26
    Equity Share Capital31.9931.9931.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.781.620.39
    Diluted EPS0.781.620.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.781.620.39
    Diluted EPS0.781.620.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
