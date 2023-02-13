Comfort Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.26 crore, up 8.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.26 crore in December 2022 up 8.68% from Rs. 38.88 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.51 crore in December 2022 up 99.46% from Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.46 crore in December 2022 up 166.15% from Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2021.

Comfort EPS has increased to Rs. 0.78 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.39 in December 2021.

Comfort shares closed at 30.30 on February 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 31.74% returns over the last 6 months and 5.76% over the last 12 months.