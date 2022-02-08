Comfort Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 38.88 crore, down 3.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.88 crore in December 2021 down 3.62% from Rs. 40.34 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2021 down 60.62% from Rs. 3.19 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2021 down 49.42% from Rs. 2.57 crore in December 2020.

Comfort EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.39 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.00 in December 2020.

Comfort shares closed at 27.80 on February 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 45.17% returns over the last 6 months and 418.66% over the last 12 months.