Comfort Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 40.34 crore, up 71.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.34 crore in December 2020 up 71.89% from Rs. 23.47 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.19 crore in December 2020 up 376.05% from Rs. 1.16 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.57 crore in December 2020 up 2670% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2019.

Comfort EPS has increased to Rs. 1.00 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.36 in December 2019.

Comfort shares closed at 6.00 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 24.22% returns over the last 6 months and 27.39% over the last 12 months.