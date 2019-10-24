Comfort Comm Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 12.05 crore, down 31.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.05 crore in September 2019 down 31.08% from Rs. 17.48 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.94 crore in September 2019 up 40.4% from Rs. 0.67 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.32 crore in September 2019 up 88.57% from Rs. 0.70 crore in September 2018.

Comfort Comm EPS has increased to Rs. 0.93 in September 2019 from Rs. 0.67 in September 2018.

Comfort Comm shares closed at 2.00 on October 22, 2019 (BSE)