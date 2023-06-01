Comfort Comm Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.53 crore, down 60.93% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Comfort Commotrade are:
Net Sales at Rs 14.53 crore in March 2023 down 60.93% from Rs. 37.19 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.50 crore in March 2023 down 1203.13% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.19 crore in March 2023 down 3157.89% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022.
Comfort Comm shares closed at 19.00 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.55% returns over the last 6 months and 21.41% over the last 12 months.
|Comfort Commotrade
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14.53
|14.05
|37.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|14.53
|14.05
|37.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|10.69
|17.06
|49.34
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|9.56
|-3.84
|-12.69
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.28
|0.33
|0.32
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.24
|0.57
|0.48
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.24
|-0.07
|-0.30
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.05
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.20
|-0.02
|-0.23
|Interest
|0.18
|0.66
|0.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.37
|-0.68
|-0.48
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.37
|-0.68
|-0.48
|Tax
|0.13
|-0.24
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.50
|-0.44
|-0.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.50
|-0.44
|-0.50
|Equity Share Capital
|10.02
|10.02
|10.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.49
|-0.44
|-0.50
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|-0.50
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.49
|-0.44
|-0.50
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|-0.50
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited