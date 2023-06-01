Comfort Comm Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.53 crore, down 60.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.53 crore in March 2023 down 60.93% from Rs. 37.19 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.50 crore in March 2023 down 1203.13% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.19 crore in March 2023 down 3157.89% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022.

Comfort Comm shares closed at 19.00 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.55% returns over the last 6 months and 21.41% over the last 12 months.