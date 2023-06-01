English
    Comfort Comm Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.53 crore, down 60.93% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Comfort Commotrade are:

    Net Sales at Rs 14.53 crore in March 2023 down 60.93% from Rs. 37.19 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.50 crore in March 2023 down 1203.13% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.19 crore in March 2023 down 3157.89% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022.

    Comfort Comm shares closed at 19.00 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.55% returns over the last 6 months and 21.41% over the last 12 months.

    Comfort Commotrade
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations14.5314.0537.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations14.5314.0537.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods10.6917.0649.34
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.56-3.84-12.69
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.280.330.32
    Depreciation0.010.010.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.240.570.48
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.24-0.07-0.30
    Other Income0.040.050.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.20-0.02-0.23
    Interest0.180.660.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.37-0.68-0.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-6.37-0.68-0.48
    Tax0.13-0.240.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.50-0.44-0.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.50-0.44-0.50
    Equity Share Capital10.0210.0210.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.49-0.44-0.50
    Diluted EPS-----0.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.49-0.44-0.50
    Diluted EPS-----0.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 1, 2023 11:00 am