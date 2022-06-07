Comfort Comm Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.19 crore, up 46.19% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Comfort Commotrade are:
Net Sales at Rs 37.19 crore in March 2022 up 46.19% from Rs. 25.44 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2022 up 89.57% from Rs. 4.78 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022 up 96.03% from Rs. 4.78 crore in March 2021.
Comfort Comm shares closed at 14.25 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given 8.04% returns over the last 6 months and 78.13% over the last 12 months.
|
|Comfort Commotrade
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|37.19
|36.09
|25.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|37.19
|36.09
|25.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|49.34
|37.20
|26.41
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-12.69
|-1.65
|3.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.32
|0.33
|0.29
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.48
|0.27
|0.98
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.30
|-0.07
|-5.31
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.10
|0.52
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.23
|0.03
|-4.79
|Interest
|0.25
|0.05
|0.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.48
|-0.02
|-5.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.48
|-0.02
|-5.02
|Tax
|0.02
|0.57
|-0.24
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.50
|-0.59
|-4.78
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.50
|-0.59
|-4.78
|Equity Share Capital
|10.02
|10.02
|10.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.50
|-0.59
|-4.77
|Diluted EPS
|-0.50
|-0.59
|-4.77
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.50
|-0.59
|-4.77
|Diluted EPS
|-0.50
|-0.59
|-4.77
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited