Comfort Comm Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.19 crore, up 46.19% Y-o-Y

Jun 07, 2022 / 10:09 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Comfort Commotrade are:

Net Sales at Rs 37.19 crore in March 2022 up 46.19% from Rs. 25.44 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2022 up 89.57% from Rs. 4.78 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022 up 96.03% from Rs. 4.78 crore in March 2021.

Comfort Comm shares closed at 14.25 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given 8.04% returns over the last 6 months and 78.13% over the last 12 months.

Comfort Commotrade
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 37.19 36.09 25.44
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 37.19 36.09 25.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 49.34 37.20 26.41
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -12.69 -1.65 3.07
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.32 0.33 0.29
Depreciation 0.04 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.48 0.27 0.98
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.30 -0.07 -5.31
Other Income 0.07 0.10 0.52
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.23 0.03 -4.79
Interest 0.25 0.05 0.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.48 -0.02 -5.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.48 -0.02 -5.02
Tax 0.02 0.57 -0.24
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.50 -0.59 -4.78
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.50 -0.59 -4.78
Equity Share Capital 10.02 10.02 10.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.50 -0.59 -4.77
Diluted EPS -0.50 -0.59 -4.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.50 -0.59 -4.77
Diluted EPS -0.50 -0.59 -4.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

