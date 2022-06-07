Comfort Comm Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.19 crore, up 46.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.19 crore in March 2022 up 46.19% from Rs. 25.44 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2022 up 89.57% from Rs. 4.78 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022 up 96.03% from Rs. 4.78 crore in March 2021.

Comfort Comm shares closed at 14.25 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given 8.04% returns over the last 6 months and 78.13% over the last 12 months.