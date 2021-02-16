MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Comfort Comm Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9.95 crore, up 85.88% Y-o-Y

February 16, 2021 / 01:03 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Comfort Commotrade are:

Net Sales at Rs 9.95 crore in December 2020 up 85.88% from Rs. 5.36 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.06 crore in December 2020 up 628.45% from Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.32 crore in December 2020 up 369.09% from Rs. 2.20 crore in December 2019.

Comfort Comm EPS has increased to Rs. 10.04 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.93 in December 2019.

Close

Comfort Comm shares closed at 4.88 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 156.84% returns over the last 6 months and 115.93% over the last 12 months.

Comfort Commotrade
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations9.9513.905.36
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations9.9513.905.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods10.5321.833.94
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-11.15-7.15-1.20
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.290.270.24
Depreciation0.010.010.01
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.130.150.23
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.14-1.212.13
Other Income0.180.380.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.31-0.822.19
Interest0.030.050.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.29-0.872.19
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax10.29-0.872.19
Tax0.23-0.570.81
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.06-0.301.38
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.06-0.301.38
Equity Share Capital10.0210.0210.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.04-0.300.93
Diluted EPS10.04-0.300.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.04-0.300.93
Diluted EPS10.04-0.300.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Comfort Comm #Comfort Commotrade #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Results
first published: Feb 16, 2021 12:44 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Booster vaccination rounds begin in Gujarat, Rajasthan; daily cases in US below 1 lakh for first time in months

Coronavirus Essential | Booster vaccination rounds begin in Gujarat, Rajasthan; daily cases in US below 1 lakh for first time in months

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.