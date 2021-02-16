Comfort Comm Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9.95 crore, up 85.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.95 crore in December 2020 up 85.88% from Rs. 5.36 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.06 crore in December 2020 up 628.45% from Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.32 crore in December 2020 up 369.09% from Rs. 2.20 crore in December 2019.

Comfort Comm EPS has increased to Rs. 10.04 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.93 in December 2019.

Comfort Comm shares closed at 4.88 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 156.84% returns over the last 6 months and 115.93% over the last 12 months.