Comfort Comm Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.50 crore, down 47.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.50 crore in September 2022 down 47.16% from Rs. 40.68 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.62 crore in September 2022 up 808.98% from Rs. 0.84 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.35 crore in September 2022 up 838.2% from Rs. 0.89 crore in September 2021.

Comfort Comm EPS has increased to Rs. 7.60 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.84 in September 2021.

Comfort Comm shares closed at 18.42 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 25.73% returns over the last 6 months and 23.29% over the last 12 months.