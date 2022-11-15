English
    Comfort Comm Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.50 crore, down 47.16% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 10:17 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Comfort Commotrade are:

    Net Sales at Rs 21.50 crore in September 2022 down 47.16% from Rs. 40.68 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.62 crore in September 2022 up 808.98% from Rs. 0.84 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.35 crore in September 2022 up 838.2% from Rs. 0.89 crore in September 2021.

    Comfort Comm EPS has increased to Rs. 7.60 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.84 in September 2021.

    Comfort Comm shares closed at 18.42 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 25.73% returns over the last 6 months and 23.29% over the last 12 months.

    Comfort Commotrade
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations21.5017.6140.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations21.5017.6140.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials-----1.41
    Purchase of Traded Goods15.6616.3740.60
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.062.93--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.310.300.28
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.440.190.43
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.13-2.190.78
    Other Income0.210.030.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.34-2.160.88
    Interest0.430.480.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.92-2.640.87
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.92-2.640.87
    Tax0.30--0.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.62-2.640.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.62-2.640.84
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates7.62-2.640.84
    Equity Share Capital10.0210.0210.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.60-2.640.84
    Diluted EPS7.60-2.640.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.60-2.640.84
    Diluted EPS7.60-2.640.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

