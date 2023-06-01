Comfort Comm Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.53 crore, down 60.93% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Comfort Commotrade are:
Net Sales at Rs 14.53 crore in March 2023 down 60.93% from Rs. 37.19 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.66 crore in March 2023 down 808.05% from Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.34 crore in March 2023 down 1409.52% from Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2022.
Comfort Comm shares closed at 19.00 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.55% returns over the last 6 months and 21.41% over the last 12 months.
|Comfort Commotrade
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14.53
|14.05
|37.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|14.53
|14.05
|37.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|10.69
|17.06
|49.34
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|9.56
|-3.84
|-12.69
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.28
|0.33
|0.32
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.39
|0.73
|0.71
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.40
|-0.24
|-0.53
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.05
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.35
|-0.19
|-0.46
|Interest
|0.18
|0.66
|0.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.53
|-0.84
|-0.71
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.53
|-0.84
|-0.71
|Tax
|0.13
|-0.24
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.66
|-0.61
|-0.73
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.66
|-0.61
|-0.73
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-6.66
|-0.61
|-0.73
|Equity Share Capital
|10.02
|10.02
|10.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.64
|-0.61
|-0.73
|Diluted EPS
|-6.64
|-0.61
|-0.73
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.64
|-0.61
|-0.73
|Diluted EPS
|-6.64
|-0.61
|-0.73
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited