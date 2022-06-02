 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Comfort Comm Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.19 crore, up 44.36% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 04:01 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Comfort Commotrade are:

Net Sales at Rs 37.19 crore in March 2022 up 44.36% from Rs. 25.76 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2022 up 84.76% from Rs. 4.81 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2022 up 91.27% from Rs. 4.81 crore in March 2021.

Comfort Comm shares closed at 14.90 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 19.39% returns over the last 6 months and 73.46% over the last 12 months.

Comfort Commotrade
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 37.19 36.09 25.76
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 37.19 36.09 25.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 49.34 37.20 26.83
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -12.69 -1.65 2.98
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.32 0.33 0.29
Depreciation 0.04 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.71 0.44 1.01
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.53 -0.24 -5.34
Other Income 0.07 0.10 0.52
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.46 -0.14 -4.82
Interest 0.25 0.05 0.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.71 -0.19 -5.06
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.71 -0.19 -5.06
Tax 0.02 0.57 -0.24
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.73 -0.76 -4.81
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.73 -0.76 -4.81
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.73 -0.76 -4.81
Equity Share Capital 10.02 10.02 10.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.73 -0.75 -4.80
Diluted EPS -0.73 -0.75 -4.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.73 -0.75 -4.80
Diluted EPS -0.73 -0.75 -4.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 2, 2022 03:55 pm
