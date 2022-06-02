Comfort Comm Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.19 crore, up 44.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.19 crore in March 2022 up 44.36% from Rs. 25.76 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2022 up 84.76% from Rs. 4.81 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2022 up 91.27% from Rs. 4.81 crore in March 2021.

Comfort Comm shares closed at 14.90 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 19.39% returns over the last 6 months and 73.46% over the last 12 months.