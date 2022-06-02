Comfort Comm Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.19 crore, up 44.36% Y-o-Y
June 02, 2022 / 04:01 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Comfort Commotrade are:
Net Sales at Rs 37.19 crore in March 2022 up 44.36% from Rs. 25.76 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2022 up 84.76% from Rs. 4.81 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2022 up 91.27% from Rs. 4.81 crore in March 2021.
Comfort Comm shares closed at 14.90 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 19.39% returns over the last 6 months and 73.46% over the last 12 months.
|Comfort Commotrade
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|37.19
|36.09
|25.76
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|37.19
|36.09
|25.76
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|49.34
|37.20
|26.83
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-12.69
|-1.65
|2.98
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.32
|0.33
|0.29
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.71
|0.44
|1.01
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.53
|-0.24
|-5.34
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.10
|0.52
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.46
|-0.14
|-4.82
|Interest
|0.25
|0.05
|0.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.71
|-0.19
|-5.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.71
|-0.19
|-5.06
|Tax
|0.02
|0.57
|-0.24
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.73
|-0.76
|-4.81
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.73
|-0.76
|-4.81
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.73
|-0.76
|-4.81
|Equity Share Capital
|10.02
|10.02
|10.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.73
|-0.75
|-4.80
|Diluted EPS
|-0.73
|-0.75
|-4.80
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.73
|-0.75
|-4.80
|Diluted EPS
|-0.73
|-0.75
|-4.80
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited