Comfort Comm Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 25.76 crore, up 181.13% Y-o-Y
June 24, 2021 / 08:48 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Comfort Commotrade are:
Net Sales at Rs 25.76 crore in March 2021 up 181.13% from Rs. 9.16 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.81 crore in March 2021 down 844.81% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.81 crore in March 2021 down 479.52% from Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2020.
Comfort Comm shares closed at 9.00 on June 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given 68.22% returns over the last 6 months and 356.85% over the last 12 months.
|Comfort Commotrade
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|25.76
|9.95
|9.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|25.76
|9.95
|9.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|26.83
|10.53
|4.04
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.98
|-11.15
|3.22
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.29
|0.29
|0.19
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.01
|0.15
|2.76
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.34
|10.12
|-1.06
|Other Income
|0.52
|0.18
|0.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.82
|10.30
|-0.84
|Interest
|0.23
|0.03
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.06
|10.27
|-0.85
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.06
|10.27
|-0.85
|Tax
|-0.24
|0.23
|-0.34
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.81
|10.04
|-0.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.81
|10.04
|-0.51
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-4.81
|10.04
|-0.51
|Equity Share Capital
|10.02
|10.02
|10.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.80
|10.02
|-0.51
|Diluted EPS
|-4.80
|10.02
|-0.51
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.80
|10.02
|-0.51
|Diluted EPS
|-4.80
|10.02
|-0.51
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited