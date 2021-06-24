Comfort Comm Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 25.76 crore, up 181.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.76 crore in March 2021 up 181.13% from Rs. 9.16 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.81 crore in March 2021 down 844.81% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.81 crore in March 2021 down 479.52% from Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2020.

Comfort Comm shares closed at 9.00 on June 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given 68.22% returns over the last 6 months and 356.85% over the last 12 months.