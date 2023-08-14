Comfort Comm Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.97 crore, down 71.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.97 crore in June 2023 down 71.75% from Rs. 17.61 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2023 up 94.68% from Rs. 2.64 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2023 up 115.81% from Rs. 2.15 crore in June 2022.

Comfort Comm shares closed at 17.89 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.37% returns over the last 6 months and 6.49% over the last 12 months.