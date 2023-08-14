English
    Comfort Comm Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.97 crore, down 71.75% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 02:15 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Comfort Commotrade are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.97 crore in June 2023 down 71.75% from Rs. 17.61 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2023 up 94.68% from Rs. 2.64 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2023 up 115.81% from Rs. 2.15 crore in June 2022.

    Comfort Comm shares closed at 17.89 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.37% returns over the last 6 months and 6.49% over the last 12 months.

    Comfort Commotrade
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.9714.5317.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.9714.5317.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.9310.6916.37
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.859.562.93
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.240.280.30
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.350.390.19
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.29-6.40-2.19
    Other Income0.040.040.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.33-6.35-2.16
    Interest0.470.180.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.14-6.53-2.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.14-6.53-2.64
    Tax--0.13--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.14-6.66-2.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.14-6.66-2.64
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.14-6.66-2.64
    Equity Share Capital10.0210.0210.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.14-6.64-2.64
    Diluted EPS---6.64-2.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.14-6.64-2.64
    Diluted EPS---6.64-2.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 14, 2023 02:00 pm

