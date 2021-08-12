Comfort Comm Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 37.53 crore, up 26.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.53 crore in June 2021 up 26.73% from Rs. 29.62 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.24 crore in June 2021 down 67.69% from Rs. 6.92 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.03 crore in June 2021 down 58.11% from Rs. 9.62 crore in June 2020.

Comfort Comm EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.23 in June 2021 from Rs. 6.90 in June 2020.

Comfort Comm shares closed at 10.00 on August 11, 2021 (BSE)