Comfort Comm Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.05 crore, down 61.07% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Comfort Commotrade are:
Net Sales at Rs 14.05 crore in December 2022 down 61.07% from Rs. 36.09 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2022 up 19.59% from Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2022 down 38.46% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.
Comfort Comm shares closed at 21.70 on February 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 28.02% returns over the last 6 months and 17.62% over the last 12 months.
|
|Comfort Commotrade
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14.05
|21.50
|36.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|14.05
|21.50
|36.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|17.06
|15.66
|37.20
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.84
|-3.06
|-1.65
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.33
|0.31
|0.33
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.73
|0.44
|0.44
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.24
|8.13
|-0.24
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.21
|0.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.19
|8.34
|-0.14
|Interest
|0.66
|0.43
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.84
|7.92
|-0.19
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.84
|7.92
|-0.19
|Tax
|-0.24
|0.30
|0.57
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.61
|7.62
|-0.76
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.61
|7.62
|-0.76
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.61
|7.62
|-0.76
|Equity Share Capital
|10.02
|10.02
|10.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.61
|7.60
|-0.75
|Diluted EPS
|-0.61
|7.60
|-0.75
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.61
|7.60
|-0.75
|Diluted EPS
|-0.61
|7.60
|-0.75
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited