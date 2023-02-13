Comfort Comm Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.05 crore, down 61.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.05 crore in December 2022 down 61.07% from Rs. 36.09 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2022 up 19.59% from Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2022 down 38.46% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.