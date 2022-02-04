Comfort Comm Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 36.09 crore, up 262.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.09 crore in December 2021 up 262.54% from Rs. 9.95 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2021 down 107.53% from Rs. 10.04 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021 down 101.26% from Rs. 10.31 crore in December 2020.

Comfort Comm shares closed at 23.70 on February 03, 2022 (BSE) and has given 138.19% returns over the last 6 months and 438.64% over the last 12 months.