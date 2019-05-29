Combat Drugs Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore, down 28.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore in March 2019 down 28.42% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2019 up 179.04% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2019 up 166.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2018.

Combat Drugs EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2018.

Combat Drugs shares closed at 24.70 on May 20, 2019 (BSE)