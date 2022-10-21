Colorchips New Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore, down 55.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore in September 2022 down 55.39% from Rs. 0.72 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 up 103.5% from Rs. 0.71 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.

Colorchips New EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.41 in September 2021.

Colorchips New shares closed at 15.90 on October 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 161.08% returns over the last 6 months and 128.78% over the last 12 months.