Colorchips New Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 87.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in June 2023 down 87.74% from Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2023 down 141.71% from Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 down 100% from Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2022.

Colorchips New shares closed at 6.48 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -46.40% returns over the last 6 months and -49.06% over the last 12 months.