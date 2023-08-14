English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Colorchips New Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 87.74% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:42 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Colorchips New Media are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in June 2023 down 87.74% from Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2023 down 141.71% from Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 down 100% from Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2022.

    Colorchips New shares closed at 6.48 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -46.40% returns over the last 6 months and -49.06% over the last 12 months.

    Colorchips New Media
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.10-0.300.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.10-0.300.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.000.08
    Depreciation0.210.150.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.100.160.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.21-0.610.50
    Other Income--0.010.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.21-0.590.51
    Interest0.00--0.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.21-0.590.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.21-0.590.51
    Tax---0.03--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.21-0.570.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.21-0.570.51
    Equity Share Capital17.0117.0117.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.12-0.040.30
    Diluted EPS-0.12-0.040.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.12-0.040.30
    Diluted EPS-0.12-0.040.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Colorchips New #Colorchips New Media #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:22 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!