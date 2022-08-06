Colorchips New Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore, up 11.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore in June 2022 up 11.88% from Rs. 0.73 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2022 up 1316.9% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2022 up 196% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2021.

Colorchips New EPS has increased to Rs. 0.30 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2021.

Colorchips New shares closed at 53.00 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 55.88% returns over the last 6 months and 9.96% over the last 12 months.