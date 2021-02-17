Colorchips New Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore, down 41.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore in December 2020 down 41.32% from Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2020 down 375.45% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020 down 100% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2019.

Colorchips New shares closed at 10.00 on February 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 40.25% returns over the last 6 months and -30.07% over the last 12 months.