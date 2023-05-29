English
    Colorchips New Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.93 crore, down 32.4% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 04:43 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Colorchips New Media are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.93 crore in March 2023 down 32.4% from Rs. 1.37 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 down 100% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2023 down 170.31% from Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2022.

    Colorchips New shares closed at 7.23 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -42.11% returns over the last 6 months and -19.67% over the last 12 months.

    Colorchips New Media
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.931.581.10
    Other Operating Income----0.28
    Total Income From Operations0.931.581.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.270.100.27
    Depreciation0.950.821.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.130.750.46
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.42-0.10-0.36
    Other Income0.010.13--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.400.03-0.36
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.410.03-0.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.410.03-0.36
    Tax0.47---0.72
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.870.030.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.870.030.35
    Minority Interest0.61----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.26----
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates--0.030.35
    Equity Share Capital17.0117.0117.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----0.62
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.220.000.21
    Diluted EPS-0.22--0.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.220.000.21
    Diluted EPS-0.22--0.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 29, 2023 04:37 pm