Colorchips New Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.93 crore, down 32.4% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Colorchips New Media are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.93 crore in March 2023 down 32.4% from Rs. 1.37 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 down 100% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2023 down 170.31% from Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2022.
Colorchips New shares closed at 7.23 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -42.11% returns over the last 6 months and -19.67% over the last 12 months.
|Colorchips New Media
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.93
|1.58
|1.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|0.28
|Total Income From Operations
|0.93
|1.58
|1.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.27
|0.10
|0.27
|Depreciation
|0.95
|0.82
|1.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.13
|0.75
|0.46
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.42
|-0.10
|-0.36
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.13
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.40
|0.03
|-0.36
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.41
|0.03
|-0.36
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.41
|0.03
|-0.36
|Tax
|0.47
|--
|-0.72
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.87
|0.03
|0.35
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.87
|0.03
|0.35
|Minority Interest
|0.61
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|1.26
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|--
|0.03
|0.35
|Equity Share Capital
|17.01
|17.01
|17.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|0.62
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.22
|0.00
|0.21
|Diluted EPS
|-0.22
|--
|0.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.22
|0.00
|0.21
|Diluted EPS
|-0.22
|--
|0.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited