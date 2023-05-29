Colorchips New Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.93 crore, down 32.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.93 crore in March 2023 down 32.4% from Rs. 1.37 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 down 100% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2023 down 170.31% from Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2022.

Colorchips New shares closed at 7.23 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -42.11% returns over the last 6 months and -19.67% over the last 12 months.