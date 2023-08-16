Colorchips New Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.81 crore, down 17.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.81 crore in June 2023 down 17.37% from Rs. 2.18 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2023 down 114.44% from Rs. 1.08 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2023 down 64.07% from Rs. 1.67 crore in June 2022.

Colorchips New shares closed at 6.44 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -46.73% returns over the last 6 months and -49.37% over the last 12 months.