    Colorchips New Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.81 crore, down 17.37% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 01:15 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Colorchips New Media are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.81 crore in June 2023 down 17.37% from Rs. 2.18 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2023 down 114.44% from Rs. 1.08 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2023 down 64.07% from Rs. 1.67 crore in June 2022.

    Colorchips New shares closed at 6.44 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -46.73% returns over the last 6 months and -49.37% over the last 12 months.

    Colorchips New Media
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.810.931.87
    Other Operating Income----0.32
    Total Income From Operations1.810.932.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.220.270.17
    Depreciation0.760.950.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.981.130.36
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.16-1.421.08
    Other Income--0.010.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.16-1.401.09
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.16-1.411.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.16-1.411.08
    Tax--0.47--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.16-1.871.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.16-1.871.08
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.16-1.871.08
    Equity Share Capital17.0117.0117.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----0.62
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.09-0.220.64
    Diluted EPS-0.09-0.220.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.09-0.220.64
    Diluted EPS-0.09-0.220.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

