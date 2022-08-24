Colorchips New Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.18 crore, up 199.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.18 crore in June 2022 up 199.73% from Rs. 0.73 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.08 crore in June 2022 up 2680.79% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.67 crore in June 2022 up 568% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2021.

Colorchips New EPS has increased to Rs. 0.64 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2021.

Colorchips New shares closed at 89.35 on August 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given 148.54% returns over the last 6 months and 110.73% over the last 12 months.