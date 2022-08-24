English
    Colorchips New Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.18 crore, up 199.73% Y-o-Y

    August 24, 2022 / 09:06 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Colorchips New Media are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.18 crore in June 2022 up 199.73% from Rs. 0.73 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.08 crore in June 2022 up 2680.79% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.67 crore in June 2022 up 568% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2021.

    Colorchips New EPS has increased to Rs. 0.64 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2021.

    Colorchips New shares closed at 89.35 on August 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given 148.54% returns over the last 6 months and 110.73% over the last 12 months.

    Colorchips New Media
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Dec'17
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.871.101.65
    Other Operating Income0.320.280.03
    Total Income From Operations2.181.371.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.170.270.23
    Depreciation0.581.000.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.360.460.91
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.08-0.360.42
    Other Income0.01----
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.09-0.360.42
    Interest0.000.000.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.08-0.360.37
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.08-0.360.37
    Tax---0.720.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.080.350.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.080.350.26
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.080.350.26
    Equity Share Capital17.0117.0117.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves0.620.62--
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.640.210.02
    Diluted EPS0.640.210.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.640.210.02
    Diluted EPS0.640.210.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 24, 2022 09:00 am
