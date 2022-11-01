Colinz Labs Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.92 crore, down 1.75% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Colinz Laboratories are:Net Sales at Rs 1.92 crore in September 2022 down 1.75% from Rs. 1.95 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2022 up 17.78% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2021.
Colinz Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 0.46 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.34 in September 2021.
|Colinz Labs shares closed at 49.90 on October 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 91.19% returns over the last 6 months and 137.62% over the last 12 months.
|Colinz Laboratories
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.92
|1.84
|1.95
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.92
|1.84
|1.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.28
|0.18
|0.16
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.25
|0.53
|0.42
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.13
|-0.15
|0.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.77
|0.79
|0.77
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.33
|0.33
|0.37
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.13
|0.11
|0.13
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.04
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.18
|0.16
|0.16
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.17
|0.14
|0.14
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.17
|0.14
|0.14
|Tax
|0.05
|0.03
|0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.12
|0.11
|0.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.12
|0.11
|0.10
|Equity Share Capital
|2.52
|2.52
|3.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.46
|0.44
|0.34
|Diluted EPS
|0.46
|0.44
|0.34
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.46
|0.44
|0.34
|Diluted EPS
|0.46
|0.44
|0.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited