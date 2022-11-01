 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Colinz Labs Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.92 crore, down 1.75% Y-o-Y

Nov 01, 2022 / 09:47 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Colinz Laboratories are:Net Sales at Rs 1.92 crore in September 2022 down 1.75% from Rs. 1.95 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2022 up 17.78% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2021.
Colinz Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 0.46 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.34 in September 2021. Colinz Labs shares closed at 49.90 on October 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 91.19% returns over the last 6 months and 137.62% over the last 12 months.
Colinz Laboratories
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations1.921.841.95
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1.921.841.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials0.280.180.16
Purchase of Traded Goods0.250.530.42
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.13-0.150.06
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.770.790.77
Depreciation0.030.030.05
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.330.330.37
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.130.110.13
Other Income0.050.040.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.180.160.16
Interest0.010.010.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.170.140.14
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.170.140.14
Tax0.050.030.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.120.110.10
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.120.110.10
Equity Share Capital2.522.523.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.460.440.34
Diluted EPS0.460.440.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.460.440.34
Diluted EPS0.460.440.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Nov 1, 2022
