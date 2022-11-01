Colinz Labs Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.92 crore, down 1.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.92 crore in September 2022 down 1.75% from Rs. 1.95 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2022 up 17.78% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2021.

Colinz Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 0.46 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.34 in September 2021.